Kevin Rudd
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australian PM Kevin Rudd calls September election

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has called an election for 7 September, six weeks after defeating former PM Julia Gillard in a Labor party vote.

The date was announced after he visited the governor-general, a formality preceding an election announcement.

He said: "The next month or so is going to be a pretty tough one".

  • 04 Aug 2013
Go to next video: 'I resume with humility and honour'