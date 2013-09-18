Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Close shave for man on Australia train track
CCTV footage shows a man stepping into the path of an oncoming train in Brisbane, Australia, and escaping with his life.
The 20-year-old apparently ignored a barrier and warning bells as the train approached a station.
He was caught on film dashing across the tracks and despite escaping with his life - he was fined more than 2,000 Australian dollars.
-
18 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window