CCTV footage of pedestrian narrowly missing an oncoming train
Close shave for man on Australia train track

CCTV footage shows a man stepping into the path of an oncoming train in Brisbane, Australia, and escaping with his life.

The 20-year-old apparently ignored a barrier and warning bells as the train approached a station.

He was caught on film dashing across the tracks and despite escaping with his life - he was fined more than 2,000 Australian dollars.

  • 18 Sep 2013
