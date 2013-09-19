Spam hamper
Video

South Korea's love affair with Spam

The annual lunar thanksgiving holiday is celebrated in a unique way in South Korea, where it has become a tradition to give and receive cans of Spam as gifts.

The pre-cooked tins of pork were first brought to the country by US troops during the Korean War, and have since become a staple of South Korean life.

Lucy Williamson reports.

