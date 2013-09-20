Video

The fabled Walled City in Lahore, with its ancient mosques, fortifications, gardens and palaces, has long been one of Pakistan's historical jewels.

Most of the 2.6 square kilometre city's encircling wall and 12 gates were built during the Mughal era but time, neglect and illegal commercial activity have taken the shine off the major tourist attraction.

Now an ambitious new project - funded by the Punjab Government and the World Bank - hopes to restore Lahore's oldest neighbourhood to its former glory.

Shumaila Jaffrey reports.

Video produced by Baya Cat