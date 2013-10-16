Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Typhoon destruction path brushes Fukushima
At least 17 people have been killed in Japan following flooding and landslides triggered by one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in years.
Typhoon Wipha brushed the Japanese coast heading north-east past the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Its operator, Tepco, is pumping rainwater out of the facility to prevent further flooding.
Nick Childs reports.
-
16 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window