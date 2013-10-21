Media player
Australia fires: NSW Blue Mountains fires 'could merge'
Firefighters in the Australian state of New South Wales are continuing to battle huge bushfires.
There are now concerns the fires could merge to form a massive blaze.
Three fires near Lithgow, a city by the Blue Mountains, are thought to be at risk of merging into one fire front.
Jon Donnison reports from a meeting point where fire fighters are gathered, before heading into the mouth of the blaze.
21 Oct 2013
