Helicopter pilot positioned to remove top off a beer bottle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sledgehammer to crack a nut? Helicopter skid opens a beer

During the last event in the three-day-long China Helicopter Tournament, pilots had to take the top off a beer bottle using an opener tied to the skid.

This is how one pilot tried to meet the challenge.

  • 29 Oct 2013
Go to next video: 'Hexacopter' makes BBC News debut