Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sledgehammer to crack a nut? Helicopter skid opens a beer
During the last event in the three-day-long China Helicopter Tournament, pilots had to take the top off a beer bottle using an opener tied to the skid.
This is how one pilot tried to meet the challenge.
-
29 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-24723119/sledgehammer-to-crack-a-nut-helicopter-skid-opens-a-beerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window