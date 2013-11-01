Media player
Australia-Asia spying 'not cricket'
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa has described reports of Australian embassy involvement in a US-led spying network in Asia as "not cricket".
Reports in the Sydney Morning Herald say diplomatic posts in Asia are being used to intercept phone calls and data.
Mr Natalegawa told reporters: "If Australia was subject to such activity, would you consider it a friendly act?"
01 Nov 2013
