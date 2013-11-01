Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC coverage: Pakistan Taliban say chief Mehsud killed in drone strike
BBC coverage of events in Pakistan as Taliban say chief Hakimullah Mehsud has been killed in a drone strike
Four missiles were fired on the vehicle used by Mehsud in the Dande Darpa Khel area of North Waziristan.
Four other people were killed in the strike, including two of Mehsud's bodyguards, intelligence sources say.
-
01 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-24777558/bbc-coverage-pakistan-taliban-say-chief-mehsud-killed-in-drone-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window