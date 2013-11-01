Hakimullah Mehsud
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC coverage: Pakistan Taliban say chief Mehsud killed in drone strike

BBC coverage of events in Pakistan as Taliban say chief Hakimullah Mehsud has been killed in a drone strike

Four missiles were fired on the vehicle used by Mehsud in the Dande Darpa Khel area of North Waziristan.

Four other people were killed in the strike, including two of Mehsud's bodyguards, intelligence sources say.

  • 01 Nov 2013