Sri Lanka Commonwealth summit defended
The selection of Sri Lanka as the location for the biennial Commonwealth summit has been defended by the Commonwealth secretary-general.
Critics have said that alleged human rights abuses make the country an unsuitable location for the meeting.
Kamalesh Sharma told BBC News that the organisation's strength is "engagement", and the gathering would further efforts to improve human rights in the country.
04 Nov 2013
