Palestinians react to Arafat report
Swiss scientists have confirmed that the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat had high levels of radioactive polonium in his body when he died, according to tests.
However, they could not say whether polonium poisoning had caused his death in 2004.
Many Palestinians have long believed that Israel poisoned Arafat but Jerusalem has consistently denied any involvement.
The BBC's Yolande Knell said that people in Ramallah had shown "no surprise at these new findings".
07 Nov 2013
