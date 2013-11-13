Media player
Miliband on violence against women in Philippines
President of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband talks to Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman about the humanitarian crisis in the Philippines, following Typhoon Haiyan which has affected up to 11 million people.
Watch the interview in full on Newsnight on Wednesday 13 November 2013 at 2230 on BBC Two, and then afterwards on the BBC iPlayer and Newsnight website.
13 Nov 2013
