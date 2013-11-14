The BBC's James Robbins and a Sri Lankan security official
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC TV crew held back at Sri Lanka Commonwealth event

A BBC cameraman was physically restrained by security officials at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo

The BBC's James Robbins and his cameraman Duncan Stone were attempting to film Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, at a media event before the formal opening of the Commonwealth meeting.

  • 14 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Sri Lanka human rights in spotlight