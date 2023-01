International Development Secretary Justine Greening has told the BBC that the UK has been at the "forefront" of the aid response to help the people of the Philippines recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Haiyan.

She told Tulip Mazumdar that food aid, water purification kits and tents had already been sent.

More than 1,400 tents and other supplies are to be flown to the Philippines on six UK aid flights this week to help victims.