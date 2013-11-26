Mother carries child amidst typhoon Haiyan debris
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fear of disease in Typhoon Haiyan aftermath

A mass vaccination programme is getting under way in the Philippines, to immunise 33,000 children affected by Typhoon Haiyan.

There are concerns about the spread of diseases, as families left homeless, continue to live in cramped, unsanitary conditions.

The BBC's global health correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar reports from Tacloban.

  • 26 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Philippines faces 'huge' rebuilding costs