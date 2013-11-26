Video

Typhoon Haiyan killed thousands of people as it tore a path across the Philippines.

But coconut farmers in the eastern part of the country whose crops were destroyed fear the devastation could also have a long-lasting impact on their livelihoods.

The Philippines is one of the biggest producers of coconuts in the world with an estimated 3.5m coconut farmers across the country, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Tom Santorelli reports.