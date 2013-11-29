Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
Thai PM: 'We need to protect democracy'

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has ruled out an early election, following the six days of protests aimed at removing her from office.

She said the situation in Thailand was not calm enough for polls and she would not authorise the use of force against protesters occupying government ministries.

Ms Shinawatra explained to the BBC's Jonathan Head how delicate the situation in Thailand was.

