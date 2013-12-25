Media player
Australia bush fires: How to build a fire-safe home
Australians in the Blue Mountains are rebuilding their lives after the devastating bush fires in October.
Three large blazes devoured vast areas of bush land west of Sydney, and only an unprecedented firefighting effort prevented outright catastrophe, but more than 200 houses were razed.
With attention now turning to rebuilding, how do people avoid the same fate befalling their new homes?
Architect Nigel Bell explains how to build a fire-safe home in one of the world's most fire-prone regions.
