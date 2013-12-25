Eshan Gohar pictured in a school photo
'We had so many hopes' - Pakistan's bereaved Christians

It has been a particularly difficult year for Pakistan's Christians, as the community tries to recover from the bloodiest attack on it in the country's history.

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool returns to Peshawar, where a double suicide bombing at a church in late September killed more than 80 worshippers, to see how the bereaved are coping.

