Filipino police raid 'cybersex den'

Video

British paedophiles are paying to watch the abuse of children in the Philippines via webcams.

A BBC investigation found one British man organised the sexual abuse of five children from the same family.

Charities working in the Philippines estimate that tens of thousands of children are victims of the trade.

Britain's National Crime Agency has revealed how it is working with the American, Australian and Philippine police to target abusers.

This video is footage of a raid by Filipino police on a so-called cybersex den in Angeles City in the Philippines.

A group of women were rescued, two of them under age.