Calligraphy is a big part of Chinese culture, seen on banners in China - and around the world when the Chinese New Year is celebrated.

The words on the banners have very special meanings, but not everyone can be a calligrapher.

William Poon has been practicing the art for more than 40 years - which he began as a hobby while he ran a restaurant business in London.

As he explains, the right mood is essential for putting the right words on paper.