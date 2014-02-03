North Korea university classroom
N Korean elite get 'western university education'

In the heart of North Korea's dictatorship, a university is attempting to open the minds of the state's future elite.

The BBC's Panorama gained unique access to Pyongyang University of Science and Technology on the outskirts of the capital, as Chris Rogers reports.

  • 03 Feb 2014
