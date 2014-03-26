Malaysia plane search: Difficulties in Indian Ocean
The search for missing flight MH370 is focusing on the southern Indian Ocean after a further 122 potential pieces of debris were identified by a satellite.
Planes from several nations, supported by an Australian warship, have been scouring the area for signs of the missing plane.
Australia's Defence Minister David Johnston has described the search as a "massive logistical exercise" in an "extremely remote" part of the world - known as "the Roaring Forties" due to its notoriously strong winds.
BBC News outlines some of the difficulties involved - in 60 seconds.
Video produced by Michael Hirst
