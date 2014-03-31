Library photo of Pervez Musharraf
Pakistan's Musharraf charged in treason case

A court in Pakistan has charged former military ruler Pervez Musharraf with treason, the first army chief to face such a prosecution.

Mr Musharraf is accused of unlawfully suspending the constitution and instituting emergency rule in 2007.

He pleaded not guilty and has always claimed that the charges against him are politically motivated. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Mike Wooldridge reports.

