Afghans head to the polls on 5 April to elect a president to succeed Hamid Karzai, who will have served his two permitted consecutive terms after leading the country since the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001.

This is the last presidential election before the withdrawal of Nato troops later this year, so the new president will face the challenge of coping with an expected attempt by the Taliban to regain power.

BBC News outlines the election's key points - in 60 seconds.

Video produced by Michael Hirst