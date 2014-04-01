The story of missing flight MH370

What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on 8 March, remains a mystery.

However, aviation and satellite experts from across the world are helping Malaysian authorities piece together its final hours in an attempt to find out the fate of the jet's 239 passengers and crew.

So far, data analysis has narrowed the search for the plane's wreckage to an area of the Indian Ocean hundreds of miles off the coast of Perth, Australia.

Here, the BBC's Jonathan Head explains what we know about the whereabouts of the missing jet.