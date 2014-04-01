Video

It has been more than three weeks since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing - and despite intensive search efforts no definitive trace of the plane has been found.

The man responsible for co-ordinating the search from Australia warned on Tuesday that the search could take weeks and was the "most challenging" ever seen.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher visited Royal Australian Air Force Base Pearce, near Perth, which is at the heart of the international search operation taking place in the Indian Ocean.