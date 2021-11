As the search continues of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, so does the media scrutiny.

Aircraft and ships have been scouring the sea west of Perth for debris from the airliner, which disappeared on 8 March with 239 people on board.

The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports from the Pearce Air Force base in Perth, where several news agencies are camped out, including reporters from the US, Europe and China.