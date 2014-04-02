Brigadier General Daniel Yoo (l) and Brigadier James Woodham
Video

Afghanistan: Britain hands over military command of Helmand province

Britain's command of military operations in Helmand province in Afghanistan has been formally handed over to US forces.

It is the latest step in the UK's withdrawal of combat troops from the country, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Forces remaining will be part of the US-led Regional Command (South West).

