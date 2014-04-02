Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghanistan: Britain hands over military command of Helmand province
Britain's command of military operations in Helmand province in Afghanistan has been formally handed over to US forces.
It is the latest step in the UK's withdrawal of combat troops from the country, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.
Forces remaining will be part of the US-led Regional Command (South West).
-
02 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-26858950/afghanistan-britain-hands-over-military-command-of-helmand-provinceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window