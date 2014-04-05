Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan: 'Nine-month-old boy' accused of planning murder
A young boy, said to be only nine months old, has appeared in court in Pakistan on charges of planning a murder, threatening police and interfering in state affairs.
Muhammad Musa Khan is one of more than 30 people facing charges after a police raid to catch suspected gas thieves in the city of Lahore.
Dougal Shaw reports.
05 Apr 2014
