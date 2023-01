Seven million Afghans out of an estimated eligible 12 million voted in the election for a new president, according to the country's electoral commission chairman Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani.

A massive operation was launched to thwart the Taliban, who had vowed to disrupt the election, and heavy rainfall may have depressed turnout in some areas.

Interior Minister Umer Daudzai said: "The enemies of Afghanistan have failed in their campaign."