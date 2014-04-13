Ballot papers counted in Afghanistan election
Afghanistan elections: Abdullah 'leading' in Afghan vote count

The first results of the Afghan presidential election which took place last Saturday are beginning to come through.

The Independent Election Commission says early results from the 5 April poll show former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah leading his closest rival Ashraf Ghani.

David Loyn reports from Kabul.

