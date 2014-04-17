Naval architect Ian Winkle has said a ferry which sank off South Korea appears to have hit an underwater obstacle, which caused it to take in a lot of water and ultimately capsize.

Emergency services are continuing to search for nearly 300 missing people. Most of the passengers were students from the same high school.

Mr Winkle said ships were ''not designed'' to sustain long gashes along their side.

He also said the life rafts, which were clearly strapped to the upper decks, were not all launched.