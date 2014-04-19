The father of a missing student aboard the South Korean ferry that sank has said the Korean government has been "disorganised" in its rescue efforts.

Kim Byung Kwon told the BBC it was a "frustrating" situation; "The responsibility rests on the government, the coastguards, the navy, all of them," he said.

In a phone call as the boat was sinking, Mr Byung said he told his daughter to "keep calm" but regretted not telling her to abandon the ferry.

"I should have told her to jump out of the boat," he explained.