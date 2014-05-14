Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti-China sentiment 'intense' in Vietnam
Several factories have been set on fire amid anti-China protests at an industrial park in southern Vietnam.
The violence was sparked by the siting of a Chinese drilling rig in South China Sea waters, claimed by Vietnam earlier this month.
The BBC's Nga Pham said that Chinese speakers have been warned to limit their movement in Vietnam.
-
14 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window