Burnt building
Anti-China sentiment 'intense' in Vietnam

Several factories have been set on fire amid anti-China protests at an industrial park in southern Vietnam.

The violence was sparked by the siting of a Chinese drilling rig in South China Sea waters, claimed by Vietnam earlier this month.

The BBC's Nga Pham said that Chinese speakers have been warned to limit their movement in Vietnam.

  • 14 May 2014
