Video

The Malaysian government has released the raw data used to determine that the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 crashed into the southern Indian Ocean.

The document comprises 47 pages of data, plus notes, from British firm Inmarsat, which includes hourly "handshakes" between the plane and a satellite that led investigators to conclude that the plane ended its journey far off Australia.

The BBC's Richard Westcott visited Inmarsat's headquarters to find out what the data tells us about MH370's fate.