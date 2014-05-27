Video

Japanese murder detectives are investigating the case of a young woman whose body was posted across Japan.

The body of Rika Okada, 29, was discovered in a 2-metre box labelled "doll" in a storage locker in Hachioji city, west of Tokyo.

The company that ferried the package from Osaka to Tokyo said that the order was paid in Ms Okada's name.

Japan Times reporter Joshua Adelstein told BBC Radio 5 live's Adil Ray that the case was "not as odd as you might think", as the area was a "hard place to dispose of bodies".