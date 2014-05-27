Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dead Japanese nurse was mailed to Tokyo marked 'doll'
Japanese murder detectives are investigating the case of a young woman whose body was posted across Japan.
The body of Rika Okada, 29, was discovered in a 2-metre box labelled "doll" in a storage locker in Hachioji city, west of Tokyo.
The company that ferried the package from Osaka to Tokyo said that the order was paid in Ms Okada's name.
Japan Times reporter Joshua Adelstein told BBC Radio 5 live's Adil Ray that the case was "not as odd as you might think", as the area was a "hard place to dispose of bodies".
-
27 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window