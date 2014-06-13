Video

The run-off round of the Afghan presidential election takes place on 14 June with two candidates - former Foreign Minister Abdollah Abdollah and former Finance Minister Ashraf Ghani - competing for office.

But what are the hopes and expectations for the next president?

BBC Persian's Tahir Qadiry talked to one of the country's most famous pop stars, Aryana Sayeed.

Now living in London, she regularly travels home and is a judge on the Afghan version of the music talent show The Voice.

She was asked what she wanted from the country's new leader.