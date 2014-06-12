Video

A court in Pakistan has backed former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's request to leave the country, subject to a possible appeal by the government.

The former military leader, who returned from exile last year, is currently on trial for treason, which he denies.

His lawyer, Farogh Naseem, said Mr Musharraf wanted to visit his mother, who he said was too ill to travel to Pakistan.

And he said his client would want to return to Pakistan in order to ''clear his name".