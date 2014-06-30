Video

The head of a Pakistani charity group whom India and the US accuse of masterminding the 2008 terror attacks on Mumbai, has dismissed new American sanctions on his organisation.

In an interview with the BBC, Hafiz Saeed said the US was only targeting Jamaat-ud Dawa to win India's help in Afghanistan.

The US says the self-declared charity is a front for militant group Lashkar-e Toiba and has offered a $10m (£5.87m) reward for the arrest of Mr Saeed.

The Mumbai attack by Pakistani gunmen left 166 people dead.

The BBC's Andrew North went to meet Hafiz Saeed.