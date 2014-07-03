Badges
Indonesia election merchandise: 'Candidates' faces on everything'

With less then a week to go before Indonesia's presidential election, the race is getting increasingly intense between the two candidates.

While Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto are now almost level pegging in the polls, some small businesses are cashing in on the spirit of the elections.

The BBC's Kiki Siregar reports from Jakarta.

