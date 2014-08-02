Media player
Australian abandoned baby: Surrogate mother speaks out
A campaign for a baby with Down's Syndrome left with his surrogate Thai mother by an Australian couple has raised over $120,000 (£70,000).
The six-month-old boy, named Gammy, also has a congenital heart condition and needs urgent medical treatment.
Pattaramon Chanbua was left to care for him after his Australian parents only wanted his healthy twin sister.
She told ABC News: "I love him, he's like my child now."
02 Aug 2014
