New film shows daily life in the North Korean capital
A new film called Enter Pyongyang chronicles daily life in the North Korean capital.
Filmmaker Rob Whitworth had access to a city which is rarely covered by Western media outlets.
However he admitted that they were constantly accompanied while filming and there were restrictions on what they could shoot.
He described the chance to film as "an amazing opportunity" and insisted regulations did not "restrict the story".
13 Aug 2014
