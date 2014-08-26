Media player
Day of mourning in Malaysia for MH17 victims
Malaysians are marking the return of the remains of the first 20 victims from the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in July.
The bodies were flown home from Amsterdam with full state honours and landed around 10:00 local time (02:00 GMT).
A moment of silence was held on their arrival.
Jonathan Head reports from the funeral of one of the victims, MH17 stewardess Hamfazlin Sham, in Kuala Lumpur.
26 Aug 2014
