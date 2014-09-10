Illustration of the missing bell
Myanmar Dhammazedi Bell found claims under scrutiny

In August the BBC featured the story of Myanmar's Dhammazedi Bell which had been lost for over 400 years.

A team has now claimed that they have found it in a river in Yangon, but there is no hard evidence to back up their claims.

Jonah Fisher reports.

