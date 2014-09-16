At least three coalition soldiers died after a Taliban suicide car bomber rammed into a foreign military convoy in the Afghan capital Kabul, Nato says.

Another 16 civilians were injured, according to Afghan government sources.

The blast took place in heavy traffic on the airport road near the US embassy at about 08:00 local time (03:30 GMT).

The blast comes amid uncertainty over disputed presidential elections and over the withdrawal of most Nato troops by the end of this year.

BBC Persian's Kawoon Khamoosh witnessed the attack.