Bangladesh's Supreme Court has commuted the death sentence given to Islamist leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi to life imprisonment.

The country's war crimes tribunal sentenced Sayeedi, a Jamaat-e-Islami party leader, to death in February 2013 for crimes against humanity after he was found guilty of genocide, killing and rape during the 1971 independence war in Bangladesh.

Akbar Hossein reports.