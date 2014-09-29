Afghanistan's new government takes office on Monday, almost six months after the country's election process began.

Ashraf Ghani will be inaugurated in a ceremony at the presidential palace replacing Hamid Karzai, who has led Afghanistan since 2002.

President Ghani will head a government of national unity with the runner-up in the election Abdullah Abdullah.

It is the first peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan for more than a century.

David Loyn reports from Kabul.