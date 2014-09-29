Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan's new president to take office
Afghanistan's new government takes office on Monday, almost six months after the country's election process began.
Ashraf Ghani will be inaugurated in a ceremony at the presidential palace replacing Hamid Karzai, who has led Afghanistan since 2002.
President Ghani will head a government of national unity with the runner-up in the election Abdullah Abdullah.
It is the first peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan for more than a century.
David Loyn reports from Kabul.