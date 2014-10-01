Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan Mount Ontake volcano : Death toll rises to 48
12 more bodies have been recovered by rescue workers from Mount Ontake in Japan , bringing to 48 the number of those killed by Saturday's volcanic eruption.
The search resumed despite fears of toxic gases and another eruption.
Emily Buchanan reports.
-
01 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window