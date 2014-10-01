A demonstrator hold up a sign as thousands pack the streets at a protest site on October 1, 2014 in Hong Kong. Thousands of pro-democracy supporters continue to occupy the streets surrounding Hong Kong's Financial district
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: Are campaigners passionate or spoiled?

Student demonstrators in Hong Kong have vowed to step up their mass pro-democracy protests if Chief Executive CY Leung does not resign.

The protests pose the stiffest challenge to Beijing's authority since China took control of the former British colony in 1997.

Thousands have taken to the streets, yet some in mainland China think Hong Kong does not appreciate the privileges it already has.

Fergal Keane, who covered the transition to Chinese rule, reports on the passionate struggle between the opposing sides.

  • 01 Oct 2014
Go to next video: US-China divisions over HK protests